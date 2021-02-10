Earthquake Kits and Supplies: Here’s how to prepare





Southern California (KABC) – If you had to assess yourself on earthquake preparedness now, how would you?

We spoke with Kate Long with the Dr. Lucy Jones Science and Society Center about earthquake supplies and preparedness. Here are the things you need to have on hand and do to prepare in the event of a major earthquake. Walk around your house and you might be surprised by what you actually have.

1. Water “My first priority is getting water. We can live without food, but we really need water,” said Long. Do you already have a large collection of plastic water bottles stored on the floor of your garage? It recommends placing it on a pallet “so that the plastic does not come into contact with the concrete, which over time may lead to deterioration of the plastic and thus decomposes the life of the water.”

Look around your house and you may have more water than you realize. “Everyone has a water heater attached to it with 30 or 40 gallons of water in there.”

2. Seismic Kit The first step is to purchase an earthquake kit. The second step? slot! “It’s cool, but you might not know what’s in it, so if you buy a set, check what’s in there,” Long said.

3. Non-Perishable Food Open your cabinets. If you have canned fruits, dry goods (like cereal or crackers), canned goods (like soup, tuna, or chicken), protein bars, or peanut butter, you’re off to a good start.

Watch | Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions

4. Child Locks on Your Lockers (Yes, even if you don’t have kids) In the event of a more serious earthquake, these baby locks can prevent everything from leaking out of your lockers. Long said she learned the hard way, “I lost all my dishes and everything from my cupboards during the Whittier earthquake.”

5. Shoes and flashlight stored under your bed There is a good chance that we are all asleep when a major earthquake strikes, so it is important to have access to things close to your bed. Long suggests tie the shoelaces of your shoes around the leg of the bed and place a flashlight in your shoes to secure them because things will shift and move after an earthquake. Another option is to simply put these items in a small duffle bag.

6. Secure the wall decor and picture frames: Just grab some pliers and fixing hooks the pictures are hanging on and you should be fine.

There is still a lot we can all do, but starting with this checklist, you may have found that there is also a lot that has already been done.

