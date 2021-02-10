Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.5-88 km northwest of Goma, North Kivu, Congo





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.5 at a depth of 10 km

Feb 10 00:08 UTC: First to report: USGS 42 minutes later.

Date and time: February 9, 2021 23:25:47 UTC – Local time in epicenter: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:25 a.m. (GMT +2) Size: 4.5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 1.1479 degrees SOUTH / 28.6334 ° E (North Kivu, Congo – Kinshasa) Nearest volcano: Nyamuragera (70 km / 43 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 66 km (41 mi) northwest of Saki (North Kivu) (population: 17,200) -> Watch Earthquakes nearby! 88 km (55 mi) northwest of Goma (North Kivu) (Population: 144,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 93 km (58 mi) northwest of Gisenyi (Western Province, Rwanda) (Population: 83,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 miles) north of Bukavu (South Kivu) (Population: 225,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 161 km (100 mi) southwest of Butembo (North Kivu) (Population: 154,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 182 km (113 mi) northwest of Kigali (Rwanda) (Population: 745,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 291 km (181 mi) northwest of Gitega (Burundi) (Population: 41,000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 425 km (264 mi) ESE of Kisangani (Tshopo) (Population: 539,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 468 km (291 mi) WSW from Kampala (central region, Uganda) (population: 1,353,200) -> see earthquakes nearby 1521 km (945 mi) ENE of Kinshasa (population: 7,786,000) – > Watch earthquakes nearby! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 18.6 ° C (65 ° F), humidity: 70%, wind: 1 m / s (3 kts) from ESE Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Estimated outgoing energy: 3.5 × 1011 joules (98.6 mWh, equivalent to 84.8 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.510 km65 Km NW of Sake, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo – Kinshasa USGSM 4.510 kmLAC KIVU REGION, CONGO, Congo – Kinshasa EMSCUser reports for this earthquake

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

March 20, 1966 1:42

| 6.6 |

29km / 18mi

|

55 years ago

|

240 km / 149 miles

| Lake Edward region, Congo-Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

June 30, 1952 21:04

| 6.5 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

69 years ago

|

167 km / 104 miles

| Lake Edward District, Uganda

September 22, 1960 09:14

| 6.3 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

60 years ago

|

241 km / 150 miles

| Burundi region (Congo-Kinshasa)

October 24, 2002 06:08

| 6.2 |

11 km / 6.8 miles

|

18 years ago

|

92km / 57mi

| Lake Kivu Region, Congo – Rwanda – Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

Feb 05, 1994 23:34

| 6.2 |

14.2 km / 8.8 miles

|

27 years ago

|

249 km / 155 miles

| Lake Albert region, Uganda

February 03, 2008 07:34

| 5.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

131 km / 81 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

August 07, 2015 01:25

| 5.8 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

6 years ago

|

112 km / 69 miles

| Lake Tanganyika region

August 07, 2015 01:28

| 5.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

6 years ago

|

99km / 62mi

| Lake Tanganyika region

October 24, 2002 07:12

| 5.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 years ago

|

84km / 52mi

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

September 04, 1990 1:48

| 5.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

30 years ago

|

90 km / 56 miles

| Lake Edward region, Congo-Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

View all

October 05, 2008 00:02

| 5.3 |

4 km / 2.5 miles

|

12 years ago

|

54 km / 34 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Congo – Rwanda – Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

February 14, 2008 02:07

| 5.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

143 km / 89 miles

| Rwanda

August 05, 2003 18:56

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Lake Edward region, Congo-Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

January 22, 2002 15:32

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

19 years ago

|

57km / 36mi

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

September 24, 1983 23:26

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

37 years ago

|

54 km / 34 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

April 14, 1977 14:36

| 5.2 |

33km / 21mi

|

44 years ago

|

149 km / 93 miles

| Rwanda

January 21, 2002 04:39

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

19 years ago

|

83km / 52mi

| Lake Kivu Region, Congo – Rwanda – Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

January 20, 2002 00:14

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

19 years ago

|

71 km / 44 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

April 29, 1995 11:50

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

26 years ago

|

19 km / 12 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

February 03, 2008 10:56

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

145km / 90mi

| Rwanda

October 24, 2002 08:03

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

18 years ago

|

105 km / 65 miles

| Rwanda – Burundi Region (Congo-Kinshasa)

June 28, 1985 22:46

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

36 years ago

|

150km / 93mi

| Rwanda

January 09, 1982 17:30

| 5.0 |

33km / 21mi

|

39 years ago

|

67 km / 42 miles

| Lake Kivu Region, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

05 Aug 2019 09:37

| 4.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

One year ago 27 weeks

|

99km / 61mi

| 18 km west of Ntungamo, Uganda (Congo-Kinshasa)

June 21, 2020 13:56

| 4.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

33 weeks ago

|

45km / 28mi

| 45 km west of Saki, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

