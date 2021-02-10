The consultation examines why black women tend to die during pregnancy and childbirth





Why are black women in the UK four times more likely to have complications in pregnancy and childbirth than white women? The deaths of women of Asian ethnicity are also twice as high as those of white women. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A charity is trying to find out why these differences exist by launching an investigation led by a team of experts made up of affected families, midwives, obstetricians and health and human rights lawyers. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source