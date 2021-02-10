Supremes founder Mary Wilson died at the age of 76





Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Supremes became one of the best-selling bands of all time and had 12 single numbers in the United States. His publicist said he died suddenly yesterday and the cause of death has not been confirmed. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



