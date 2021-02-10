Why are there so many children in poverty in the UK? – BBC Newsnight





One-third of all families in the UK with children under the age of five live in poverty, or 1.3 million children. What happens when Covid-19 batters are already fighting in the family? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Newsnight's UK editor, Katie Razzall, has seen a report on the charity of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Little Village children's banks, which shows that poverty has worsened for families under the age of five in the pandemic.

