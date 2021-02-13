Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.1 Earthquake – Indian Ocean, Indonesia, Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12:51 am (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

12 February 17:01 UTC: First to notify: EMSC 10 minutes later 12 February 17:05: Data updates from BMKG in use

Date and time: February 12, 2021 16:51:29 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Saturday, February 13, 2021 12:51 am (GMT +8) Size: 4.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 11.55 ° S / 118.27 ° E (Indian Ocean, Indonesia) Neighboring towns and cities: 303 km (188 mi) southwest of Wingapo (population: 48,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 336 km (209 miles) south of Dumbo (population: 49,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 347 km (216 miles) south of Pima (Population: 67,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 353 km (219 mi) southeast of Sumbawa Besar (Population: 52,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 383 km (238 mi) southwest of Labuan Bajo (Population: 188,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 385 km (239 miles) south of Praia (Kapopatin Lombok Tenga) (Population: 35,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 406 km (252 mi)) SE of Mataram (Population: 318,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 406 km (252 mi) southwest of Rotting (Kapopatin Mangari) (Population: 34,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 465 km (289 miles) southeast of Denpasar (pop: 834900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 1,388 km (863 mi) ESE from Jakarta (population: 8,540,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Broken Cloud 28.4 ° C (83 ° F), humidity: 76%, wind: 5 m / s (9 knots) of WBasic data source: BMKG (Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Rated Output Energy: 8.9 x 1010 joules (24.8 MWh equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source M 4,110 km SOUTH Sumbawa, Indonesia BMKGM 4,110 km SOUTH Sumbawa, Indonesia, user reports about this earthquake (5)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Panchkula (6449.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

New Delhi (6332.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

6,942.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Parnala, Punjab India / MMI II / Single Side vibration / 2-5 sec

Sri Ganganagar / Light shake (MMI IV)

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

UTC date / time

Depth

Distance: distance

August 19, 1977 6:08 AM

25 km / 16 miles

44 years ago

45km / 28mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

October 31, 1977 08:14

33km / 21mi

43 years ago

13 km / 8 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

February 12, 1996 09:08

8 km / 5 miles

25 years ago

71 km / 44 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

August 25, 1977 18:05

33km / 21mi

43 years ago

141 km / 88 miles

| Sumba region, Indonesia

August 20, 1977 19:16

33km / 21mi

44 years ago

110 km / 68 miles

| South Sumba, Indonesia

August 19, 1977 6:43

33km / 21mi

44 years ago

110 km / 68 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

August 19, 1977 5:08

33km / 21mi

44 years ago

47km / 29mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

November 28, 2009 06:04

15 km / 9.3 miles

11 years ago

144km / 90mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

September 23, 1977 5:57

33km / 21mi

43 years ago

39 km / 24 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

September 02, 1977 10:36

33km / 21mi

43 years ago

111 km / 69 miles

| South Sumba, Indonesia

August 20, 1977 04:20

33km / 21mi

44 years ago

50km / 31mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

06 August 2018 12:06

25 km / 16 miles

3 years ago

13 km / 8 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

September 28, 2020 03:44

37km / 23mi

20 weeks ago

33km / 20mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

06 January 2020 22:31

10km / 6.2mi

One year 5 weeks ago

11 km / 7 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

03 Jan 2019 04:49

unknown

two years ago

15 km / 9 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

June 14, 2019 06:54

10km / 6.2mi

1 year 35 weeks ago

40 km / 25 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

November 21, 2020 14:33

10km / 6.2mi

12 weeks ago

6 km / 4 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

January 18, 2021 21:33

10km / 6.2mi

4 weeks ago

55km / 34mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

August 18, 2020 12:39

10km / 6.2mi

25 weeks ago

37km / 23mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

August 18, 2020 12:39

10km / 6.2mi

25 weeks ago

37km / 23mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

01 Dec 2020 07:15

10km / 6.2mi

11 weeks ago

29km / 18mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

02 Apr 2020 03:15

10km / 6.2mi

45 weeks ago

49km / 30mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

March 19, 2020 08:05

10km / 6.2mi

47 weeks ago

58km / 36mi

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

09 November 2020 23:12

10km / 6.2mi

14 weeks ago

10 km / 6 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

25 December 2020 23:23

10km / 6.2mi

7 weeks ago

20 km / 12 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

January 07, 2021 19:03

47km / 29mi

5 weeks ago

39 km / 24 miles

| South Sumbawa, Indonesia

