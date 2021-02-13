Connect with us

Abraham Lincoln’s intricate history was explored in the film “Lincoln: Divided We Stand”.

An exclusive panel delves into Abraham Lincoln’s brilliant and unexpected story, putting his story in context and connecting to the present after the advancement of CNN’s new original series “Lincoln: Divided We Stand”. Presented in conjunction with the Smithsonian Museum of American National History. They include John Avlon, CNN Chief Political Analyst, Jon Grinspan, Ph.D., Commissioner of Political History, National History Museum at Smithsonian, son of President Carter Harold Holzer, Author Michele Mitchell, and Academic Lincoln. History #CNNOriginalSeries #LincolnDividedWeStand #AbrahamLincoln.

