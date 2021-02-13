Uncategorized
The UK economy has shrunk by 9.9% in the 2020 pandemic
The largest decline in national income in 311 years. That's the amazing economic cost of a year of cuts and blockages today.
Despite the darkness, some brave souls see reasons for optimism. The Bank of England's chief economist believes the economy is "a spring ready to recover".
