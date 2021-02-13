Inside Belarus: Lukashenko says he will step down when opposition protests end





The man who nominated Alexander Lukashenko as the last European dictator has said he will step down from a huge rally of his supporters in the Belarusian capital Minsk, but only after opposition protests end and the country becomes stable. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Last year, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets every week, his regime was in trouble. But now the power base of Mr. Lukashekno is secure. In the last few reports from Belarus, our team has learned why. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source