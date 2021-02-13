Trump’s lawyers launched a defense of the impeachment





Donald Trump's legal team has been defining the defense in its impeachment trial in the Senate, saying "a person who is thinking" will not believe that Trump's remarks on Trump's coup morning were "in any way conducive to violence or rebellion".

They have also tried again to question the validity of the trial.



