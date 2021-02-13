Hidden cases in the UK, with the number R falling from July to its lowest level





Infections are falling in all regions across the country. The epidemic is getting smaller, though scientists have warned that the number of Covid cases and the number of patients in hospital is dangerously high. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Data from the last 24-hour government show that another 758 people have died after giving a positive result to Covid and within 28 days, the UK has reached a total of just over 116,000. There have been another 15,000 new cases in the UK, and another half a million people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. This means that more than 14 million people have received the first blow. Boris Johnson praised the progress so far, saying he was on target. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source