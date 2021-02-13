A magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Japan, causing landslides and blackouts





Feb.13 (UPI) – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Saturday, causing a landslide and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity across the country.

The quake struck on Saturday evening and was centered off the coast of Fukushima, about 135 miles north of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It recorded strong 6, the second highest on the seismic intensity scale, where it is impossible for a person to remain standing or move without crawling, in the southern part of Miyagi and in the central and coastal Nakaduri regions of Fukushima, the agency said. In Tokyo, the earthquake measured 4 on the scale.

In Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, many residents have been hospitalized, but there have been no early reports of serious injuries.

NHK showed footage of a landslide that closed a portion of the Joban Expressway in Fukushima Prefecture, causing the entire highway to close. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that at least 950,000 homes across the country had had no electricity by midnight.

The earthquake comes less than a month before the tenth anniversary of the March 11, 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake that caused a tsunami and a collapse at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The disasters of 2011 killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. The operator of the now-defunct Fuskushima nuclear power plant said no distortions were detected after Saturday’s earthquake.

