The video of the arrest of the protester against Putin has been “leaked to scare people” – BBC News





The arrest of Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny has sparked unprecedented street protests in Russia. With the Kremlin determined, Russian police have targeted opposition activists across the country, all the way to Vladivostok, 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow. An online video shows Vladivostok protester Gennady Shulga on a head lock on top of his dog’s food bowl while Russian police interrogate him at his home. The BBC traveled to meet Shulga, saying it believed the video had been leaked “to show people what the authorities can do”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source