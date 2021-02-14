Global Earthquake Report for Sunday, February 14, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Sunday, February 14, 2021 05:20

05:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 14, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 7.0+, 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 47 earthquakes 4.0+, 175 earthquakes 3.0+, 329 earthquakes 2.0+ (559 total) This report is updated hourly. 7+ scale: 1 earthquake, 5+ scale: 7 earthquakes, 4 +: 47 magnitude 3+ earthquakes: 175 earthquakes 2+ scale: 329 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.9 x 1015 joules ( 807 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 6.9 x 105 tons of TNT or 43.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 7.1 North Pacific earthquake, 89 km southeast of Sendai , Miyagi, Japan, February 13, 2021 11:07 PM (GMT +9) # 2: 5.8 Solomon Sea earthquake, 272 km east of Lae, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea, February 14, 2021 1:33 am (GMT +10) # 3: 5.5 North Pacific Earthquake, 47 km southeast of Kamaishi, Iwate, Japan, Feb 14, 2021 3:25 am (GMT +9) # 4: 5.5 North Pacific earthquake Feb 13, 2021 4:06 pm (GMT -6) # 5: 5.3 Gulf of Alaska Earthquake, 62 miles west of Kodiak Island, Alaska, USA, February 13, 2021 4:08 AM (GMT-9) # 6: 5.3 North Pacific Earthquake, 1 km southeast of Сендай, Sendai Shi, Miyagi, Japan, February 13th 2021 11:51 PM (GMT +9) # 7: 5.2 South Pacific earthquake, 57 km southwest of Iquique, Tarapaca, Chile, Feb 13, 2021 1:49 pm (GMT -5) # 8: 5.0 Coral Sea earthquake, 119 Km southeast of Lata, Solomon Islands, February 14, 2021 12:06 a.m. (GMT +11) # 9: 4.9 Ararat earthquake, 18 km south of Yerevan, Armenia, February 13, 2021 3:29 p.m. (GMT +4) # 10: 4.9 North Pacific Earthquake, 99 km southeast of Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, February 13, 2021, 11:36 p.m. (GMT +9) earthquakes reported. Felt: # 1: 4.9 Ararat earthquake, 18 km south of Yerevan, Armenia, February 13 2021 3:29 pm (GMT +4) – 454 Report # 2: 3.9 Division 15 earthquake, 5.6 km north of Banff, Alberta, Canada Feb 13, 2021 6:33 pm (GMT -7) – 220 Reports 3: 7.1 North Pacific Earthquake, 89 km southeast of Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, Feb 13, 2021 11:07 pm (GMT +9) – 211 Report # 4: Earthquake 3.5 19 km west of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, Feb 14, 2021 12:21 a.m. (GMT +1) – 31 Reports # 5: 2.7 Logan County earthquake, 7.8 miles northwest of the est of Edmond, Oklahoma County, USA, February 13, 2021 4:01 pm (GMT -6) – 12 Report No. 6: 3.8 North Pacific Earthquake, 127 km east of Hachijojima Island, Japan, February 13, 2021 8:22 pm (GMT +9) ) – 8 Reports # 7: Earthquake 2.9 23 km northeast of Javar, Jigarkunik, Armenia, February 13, 2021 11:35 am (GMT +4) – 6 Reports # 8: 5.3 North Pacific earthquake, 1 km southeast of Сендай, Sendai Shi, Miyagi, Japan, February 13, 2021 11:51 PM (GMT +9) – 5 Reports # 9: 4.1 North Pacific earthquake, 25 km southeast of Crucecita, Mexico, February 13, 2021 7:11 PM (GMT) -6 ) – 4 Reports # 10: 2.1 Inyo County earthquake, 56 miles east of Porterville, Tulare County, CA, USA, February 13, 2021 4:46 am (GMT -8) – 3 Reports # 11: 4.7 99 earthquake Km southeast of Mataram, Indonesia, February 14, 2021 8:39 a.m. (GMT +8) – 3 Reports No. 12: 5.8 Solomon Sea earthquake, 272 km east of Lai, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea, February 14, 2021 1:33 a.m. (GMT) +10 ) – 3 Reports # 13: 5.5 North Pacific Earthquake, 47 km southeast of Kamaishi, Iwate, Japan, Feb 14, 2021 3:25 am (GMT +9) – 2 re Ports No. 14: 3.3 earthquake 12 km south of Haines , Erzurum, Turkey, February 14, 2021 3:31 a.m. (GMT +3) – Two reports No. 15: 4.5 earthquake 48 km north of Kulob, Veloyati Khatlon, Tajikistan, February 13, 2021 06:13 GMT – Two reports No. 16: 2.6 earthquake north Pacific Ocean, 12 miles south of San Pedro, Los Angeles County, California, USA, February 13, 2021 4:08 a.m. (GMT -8) – Two reports No. 17: 2.3 Ararat earthquake, 11 km southwest of Yerevan, Armenia, Feb 14, 2021 1:47 AM (GMT +4) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Just 11 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Taitung, Taiwan. The earthquake was recorded around noon on Sunday February 14, 2021 at 12:25 pm local time, at a fairly shallow depth of 40 km below the surface. … Read all Just 27 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Banff, Alberta, Canada. The tremor was recorded early in the evening of Saturday February 13, 2021 at 6:33 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10.7 miles below the surface. … Read all Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia near Mataram, No. 17, Lombok (unspecified), west of Nusa Tenggara, just 11 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Sunday morning, February 14, 2021 at 8:39 local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all summary: 1 earthquake 7.0+, 11 earthquakes 5.0+, 47 earthquakes 4.0+, 175 earthquakes 3.0+, 318 earthquakes 2.0+ (552 total) … Read all

