Gangel: GOP sources have told me that this is not over for Trump
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol incident, but has nevertheless voted to acquit him. CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported that several Republican sources in favor of the conviction say “this is not the end of the indictment,” citing other investigations against former President Donald Trump. #JamieGangel #CNN #TrumpImpeachment.
