The U.S. Senate has acquitted Donald Trump for the second time





Donald Trump has been acquitted by the U.S. Senate for the second time in just over a year. This time, he is accused of pushing the Capitol Hill storm on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the election result lost. Only seven Republican senators broke the level of voting with Democrats, which was not enough to condemn them. Others gave lively speeches but did not vote with their rhetoric. Trump claimed victory even before the verdict was announced. But his legal problems are far from over. .



