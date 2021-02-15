Global Earthquake Report for Monday 15 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Mon, 15 Feb 2021 06:20

06:20 am

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 15, 2021

Summary: 16 earthquakes 5.0+, 32 earthquakes 4.0+, 167 earthquakes 3.0+, 322 earthquakes 2.0+ (537 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 16 earthquakes, 4+: 32 earthquakes, grade 3+: 167 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 322 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 9.6 x 1013 Joules (26.7 GWh, i.e. 23,013 tons of TNT equals 1.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.8 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 15, 2021 2:01 a.m. (GMT + 11) # 2: 5.3 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 14, 2021 7:09 pm (GMT +11) # 3: 5.3 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 14, 2021, 7:44 PM (GMT +11) ) # 4: 5.3 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, Feb 15, 2021 3:03 am (GMT +12) # 5: 5.3 Sea Coral Earthquake, 40 km West of Port Vila, Shiva County, Vanuatu, Feb 15, 2021 6:43 am (GMT +11) # 6: 5.2 North Pacific earthquake, Northern Mariana Islands, February 15, 2021 12:51 am (GMT +10 # 7: 5.2 Bering Sea earthquake, USA, February 14, 2021 9:13 am (GMT) -10) # 8: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake , 89 km east of Fukushima, Japan, February 14, 2021 4:31 PM (GMT + 9) # 9: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, February 14, 2021 8:08 PM (GMT +12) # 10: 5.1 Makassar Strait earthquake , 223 km north of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, February 14, 2021 5:44 pm (GMT + 8) reported earthquakes felt: # 1: 5.3 Coral Sea earthquake, 40 km west of Port Vila, Shiva district, Vanuatu, February 15, 2021 6 : 43 a.m. (GMT +11) – 20 reports # 2: 4.6 El Palito Verde earthquake, 33 km north of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico, February 14, 2021 11:51 a.m. (GMT -6) – 6 Reports No. 3: 5.0 North Ocean earthquake Pacific, 91 km southwest of Santa Lucia Cotzum, Guatemala, February 14, 2021 3:20 a.m. (GMT -6) – 5 Reports # 4: 3.838 km southeast of Panguipoli, Provincia de Valdivia, Los Rios Region, Chile, Feb 14 2021 8:51 a.m. (GMT -3) – 4 Reports # 5: 3.7 earthquake 38 km southeast of Panguipoli, Provincia de Valdivia, Los Rios region, Chile, Feb 14, 2021 5:19 a.m. (GMT -3) – 4 Reports No. 6: 5.1 Macassar Strait earthquake, 223 km north of Palu, S. Laise Central, Indonesia, February 14, 2021 5:44 PM (GMT +8) – 3 Reports # 7: 3.1 Earthquake 2.8 miles west of Lon Pine, Inyo County, California, USA, February 14, 2021 3:58 am ( GMT -8) – Two reports No. 8: 3.4 Departamento de Ambato earthquake, 34 km north of San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, Departamento de Capital, Catamarca, Argentina, February 14, 2021 9:20 am (GMT -3) – 2 reports # 9: 3.2 Bilaspur earthquake, 37 km northwest of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, Feb 14, 2021 3:49 pm (GMT +5: 30) – Two reports # 10: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake, 89 km east of Fukushima, Japan, February 14, 2021 4:31 pm (GMT +9) – Two reports No. 11: 3.1 earthquake 38 km southeast of Panguipoli, Provincia de Valdivia, Los Rios region, Chile, February 14, 2021 5:35 a.m. (GMT -3)) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said Indonesia was hit near Padangsidembuan, Sumatra Utara, by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake just 12 minutes ago. … Read all A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the evening of Sunday February 14, 2021 at 9:04 pm local time near Benito Juarez, La Huerta, Jalisco, Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN). … Read all the summary: 16 earthquakes 5.0+, 39 earthquakes 4.0+, 183 earthquakes 3.0+, 349 earthquakes 2.0+ (587 total) … Read all

