Old photos from eastern Turkey shared with recent photos of the earthquake in Afghanistan





Social media has posted a collage of photos of collapsed buildings, claiming to be images of the massive destruction caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan. On February 12, 2021, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Faizabad, Afghanistan. Let’s verify the claim featured in the post.

An archived version of the post can be seen here

Claim: Photos of the massive devastation wrought by an earthquake in Afghanistan.

Fact: The photos published in the post show the massive devastation caused by the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on January 24, 2020. These photos have nothing to do with the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. Hence, the claim made in the post is incorrect.

Image 1:

On a reverse image search of the image that was shared in the post, a similar image was found in an article published by “The New Indian Express” on January 25, 2020. This article reported that it is a picture of a collapsed building after a massive earthquake struck 6.8 Elazig Province in eastern Turkey. Several news websites published the same photo, articles about the earthquake that struck the city of Elazig, in eastern Turkey. It can be seen here, here and here. According to these news reports, a strong earthquake struck Elazig on January 24, 2020.

Photo-2:

On a reverse image search of the image that was published in the post, we found a similar image in an article published by the Foa news site on January 24, 2020. In the article, it was mentioned as a visual image of the massive damage caused by the earthquake in eastern Turkey. Watch the news articles that published the same photo here, here, and here.

Image 3:

A similar picture was found in an article published by “Global News”. The article stated that it was visible from the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey. Watch news articles that share a similar picture here and here.

From all this evidence, it is concluded that the images published in the post are related to the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey in January 2020.

To sum up, the 2020 photos from the earthquake that struck eastern Turkey as Afghanistan was recently struck by the recent images of the earthquake have been shared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos