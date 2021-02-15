NHS milestone in the UK 15m has received the first Covid vaccine – BBC News





The UK has surpassed an important milestone as more than 15 million people have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. All of the top 4 priority teams in England have been given their first injection. The Prime Minister praised the effort made across the country and said everyone who helped – NHS staff to the volunteers – should be "very proud". The success of the vaccination program is putting pressure on the government to make it clear how and when the country will facilitate the blockade and return to some sort of normalcy. Reeta Chakrabarti has been featured in BBC News Ten by political reporter Jonathan Blake and science reporter Rebecca Morelle.

