Homegrown coronavirus variants: what you need to know





CNN medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen has reported some disturbing mutations similar to coronavirus samples circulating in the U.S. Not only does it attract attention; they have made a better short film to refer to them. They named them birds. All of the mutations affect the same spike in the spinal protein – in the extension of the virus that infects the outside of the virus, the researchers who use it to reach the cells that infect it have written in a pre-print report. It has not yet been reviewed, but researchers are in a hurry to share these findings online with other experts. The genetic interval that is mutated or altered is called 677. Several changes are so similar that researchers believe that evolution favors these specific variants. And it’s in a troubling place, said Vaughn Cooper, director of the Center for Biology and Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who worked on the research. “This spike stretch is important because it’s close to a key region for virulence,” Cooper told CNN via email. #ElizabethCohen #CNN #News.



