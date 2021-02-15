The earthquake did not hit India but rather Tajikistan





WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Email 6Shares

A magnitude 5.9 (Mw) earthquake occurred in the Tajikistan region, rupturing a deeper part of the lithosphere at a depth of 92 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake was reported on February 12 at 17:01: 35.2 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Although the earthquake occurred more than 400 kilometers north of the Kashmir Basin, it succeeded in creating panic in the valley, in Punjab and surrounding areas.

Geologically, it is not an unexpected earthquake and such earthquakes are a routine occurrence in the region and are the result of the continuous tectonic collision between the lithosphere sheets in India and Eurasia. Therefore, it is not true that the earthquake occurred in India, which was unfortunately reported by many media reports. This shows more problems than the earthquake itself.

The occurrence of earthquakes in the Himalayan region are very important aspects of tectonics because it is an effective mechanism to release years of stress stored within rocks. The dynasty in the Himalayan regions is a direct result of the northward thrust from the India Plate against Eurasia. Geologically, Tajikistan is one of the important regions because it is the place where tectonic transport changes over active faults, and connects faults that extend over Kashmir with those in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Therefore, the Kashmir region is tectonically linked to the border regions on all sides, and the earthquake that will occur in those areas should shake Kashmir as well.

Earthquakes don’t demarcate human boundaries but rather tectonic boundaries. The intense shaking that has been reported in parts of the Kashmir region may be due to the amplification of earthquake waves upon entering the quaternary sediments of the Kashmir Basin. In areas filled with incoherent sediments, earthquake-related vibration will be amplified and, consequently, severe shaking was reported by the Kashmir and Peshawar basins due to the above process.

The Tajikistan earthquake is another kind of reminder of the need to clear the ground for a major earthquake that could happen at any time in the future. The tectonic and earthquake history of the Kashmir region clearly indicates a major earthquake, and if it did, it would be catastrophic. I would say that the devastation could be much worse than the Kashmir earthquake of 2005 that killed more than 70,000 people in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, and caused damage in the Kashmir basin as well.

The prediction of a devastating earthquake in Kashmir is painful but real, and the unfortunate fact remains that we have not yet developed a robust mechanism for avoiding such assessments. The basic work of dealing with earthquake devastation has yet to begin, and we are sitting on active faults ready to slip and it is only a matter of time before the unfortunate facts unfold before our eyes. No one wants to see such devastation in any part of the world, and Kashmir is no exception. Therefore, I ask the administrative authorities to kindly make quick arrangements regarding earthquake risks so that earthquake risk coexistence in Kashmir becomes a reality. There is absolutely no way we can predict the exact timing of a future earthquake, and the best remedy is to stay prepared for earthquake risks.

Thank you for contacting us. We will respond to you shortly.

1

1

https://kashmirobserver.net/wp-content/plugins/nex-forms

False

redirection

https://kashmirobserver.net/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php

Yeah

Be part of quality journalism

Good journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do. Our reporters and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what matters to you, break the big news, and expose grievances that can change lives. Today more people read the Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a few pay as ad revenue is rapidly declining.

Act now

Click for details

Dr. Afrooz Ahmad Shah the author is an Assistant Professor of Structural Geology and Physical and Geological Sciences at the University of Brunei Darussalam. It can be accessed at: [email protected]

Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos