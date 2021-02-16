Children taken by snipers in the Yemeni civil war – BBC News





In Yemen, when the civil war lasted 6 years, human rights workers said more than 400 children had had sniper fires in a single city. Taiz, hit by rebel houthi forces, is one of the most dangerous places in the country and one of the most dangerous to have a baby. The Houthis deny that they are targeting children. The southwestern city of Yemen is experiencing one of the longest fighting conflicts. It is in a virtual siege, led by the Saudis and backed by government forces backed by the government and backed by the coalition backed by the UK and until recently the US-backed coalition. Huw Edwards is featured on BBC News on Ten, Tala News, international reporter Orla Guerin, cameraman Goktay Koraltan and producer Claire Read. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

