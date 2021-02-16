Governor Cuomo of NY is advocating for the delay in data on nursing homes





Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has defended his administration’s decision to delay the publication of Covid-19 death data in long-term care centers, saying state lawmakers are considering revoking the governor’s emergency powers. Cuomo said the Department of Health has “paused” the request for data from state lawmakers because they have prioritized an investigation into the Department of Justice. He said both chambers of the state legislature were informed at the time. In addition, he said the Department of Health has largely put in place data requests and prioritized addressing the immediate pandemic crisis, which he believes has created a “gap” in events that allow access to misinformation. “Looking back, do we need to? Have they given greater priority to meeting requests for information? I think so, and I think that created a gap. But do I understand the pressure everyone was under? Yes,” he said. Cuomo’s press conference Melissa DeRosa admitted in a call with her state aides that the administration had tried to delay the publication of the data, cautioning the preliminary investigation by the federal Department of Justice. #CNN #New.



