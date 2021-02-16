The UK sets a hotel quarantine for travelers coming from Covid sites





Britons arriving home from 30 "high-risk" countries will have to face a 10-day hotel quarantine on their own as the UK tightens border controls to prevent one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. When he announced the measure, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tougher new rules would apply "to travelers from the red list of countries with a special concern for new variants." Non-UK residents will be denied entry, will be taken by British citizens and permanent residents directly from the airport and taken to government-provided accommodation to begin their compulsory stay. Meal and hotel expenses being one of the most expensive cities in the world would cost travelers more than $ 2,000 for a 10-day quarantine. The announcement came in the same week that the UK became a major landmark for 100,000 coronavirus deaths – the first country in Europe to do so. Johnson also said passengers will question their purpose for the trip. "I want to make it clear that the regulations for staying at home are illegal to travel outside the home for leisure travel and we will enforce that at ports and airports by asking people why they are leaving and ordering them to return home because they have no valid reason to travel," he said. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel later announced that people wishing to travel to the UK will first have to make a declaration proving that their trip is essential.



source