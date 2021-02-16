



A government commission decided that a major earthquake that shook northeastern Japan on February 13 affected large areas due to its deep focus, which was much deeper than the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

The committee called for continued vigilance against earthquakes and tsunami waves that could follow them.

The earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale that occurred at 11:07 pm on February 13 had its epicenter deep underground at 55 kilometers, creating a far-reaching impact across northeastern Japan.

The earthquake is likely a follow-up to the Great East Japan Earthquake, depending on the focus site, Noshi Hirata, chair of the committee.

“Many earthquakes continue to occur, compared to levels seen before the Great East Japan Earthquake,” Hirata said. The Tohoku region along the Pacific coast is primarily earthquake prone. I want the public to remain alert against earthquakes and tsunamis for a long time. “

The February 13 earthquake, measuring 6 on a Japanese scale of 7, occurred in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, inside the Pacific Plate sliding under the Japanese archipelago.

Monitoring data related to the earthquake was presented at an extraordinary meeting of the State Seismological Research Committee on February 14th.

The data showed that some observation points in Minami Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, moved about 2 cm to the west, and a tsunami of 10 to 20 cm was observed following the earthquake.

The tremor reached remote areas without losing strength and recorded an intensity 4 or higher across large areas from Tohoku to Kanto because the focus was within the solid tectonic plate, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency and others.

The Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, which was concentrated at a depth of 24 km, caused massive crustal movements along the sea floor, resulting in a huge tsunami. But the recent earthquake had little impact on the sea floor and only caused a small tsunami due to a depth of 55 km.

The last earthquake recorded 1,432 seated in Yamamoto, Miyagi Prefecture, surpassing the 1,362 seated in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, after the main shock in a series of earthquakes that struck the prefecture in 2016.

A gal is an acceleration unit that measures the extent of an earthquake’s seismic waves.

Unlike the Kumamoto earthquakes, the February 13 earthquake did not cause significant damage to homes.

“The intensity of long-range ground movements from one to two seconds was weaker in the last earthquake of the Kumamoto earthquake and the Great Hanshin earthquake of 1995,” said Takashi Furumura, professor of seismology at the University of Tokyo’s Seismological Research Institute.

“But the intense ground movements for a short period of less than one second were strong this time, so landslides and collapses of concrete walls were more likely.

