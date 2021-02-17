Meet Harris Reed – Harry Styles’ “secret weapon in fashion” – BBC News





Harris Reed has been hailed as a hidden weapon by Harry Styles fashion following the looks they designed for their Vogue debut. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins University of Arts and Design, Reed’s clothing has become synonymous with gender-fluid fashion. The BBC is still behind the current designer. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #HarryStyles #Fashion Sophie van Brugen has produced, filmed and edited it.



source