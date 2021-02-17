Connect with us

A team of skaters rescued after falling into the ice – BBC News

A team of skaters were rescued with ropes, hockey sticks and golf clubs after plunging into icy water when standing ice cracked and shattered in Amsterdam. Freezing waterways across the Netherlands attracted many ice skaters over the weekend, however warmer temperatures are melting the ice to warn of the danger to officials. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

