Children participating in Covid vaccine trials in England





The first tests are being carried out to study the effectiveness of the Oxford Covid vaccine in children, with 300 volunteers between the ages of six and 17 taking part in the study.

The trial will assess the extent to which AstraZeneca jab elicits an immune response in children. Similar studies are being conducted in the United States, with Pfizer and Moderna jab, and parents of children with underlying conditions hope to get protection from the tests as soon as possible.



