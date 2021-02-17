An additional 1.7 million people have been told in England to protect themselves from coronavirus – BBC News





People in England are being asked to protect themselves from coronavirus. The government recommends an additional 1.7 million people to the 2.3 million already on the list. Half of the group has not yet been vaccinated and will now be given priority by local doctors. The change has resulted in new risk assessments for Covid for some people, based on a combination of risk factors that include health conditions, obesity, gender, and ethnicity. Huw Edwards presents a report by health editor Hugh Pym at BBC News Ten.

