The adviser says Rudy Giuliani is no longer represented by Trump

1 min ago

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “currently does not represent President Trump on legal matters,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN. That’s why Giuliani and Trump are being named in a lawsuit by Democratic lawmakers for their role in the U.S. Capitol riots. CNN’s Jessica Schneider reported. #TheLead #JessicaSchneider #CNN.

