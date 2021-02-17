The Covid armor list grows by 1.7 million in England all of a sudden





Nearly two million more people in England have been asked to consider other risk factors such as ethnicity and postal codes after developing a new coat protection model. Nearly half of them, who have not yet received the blow, will be pushed to the vaccination priority list. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Recent government data show that there have been 799 deaths in the last 24 hours available. The UK has a total of over 118,000. There have been another 10,625 new cases in the UK. A scant 276,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. This means that 15.5 million people in the UK have received the first blow. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



