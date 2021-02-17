The Olympic venues in Tokyo 2020 were not damaged by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake





Not all Olympic stadiums were reported this week after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake and 14 aftershocks recorded northeastern Japan on February 13.

This area includes Fukushima Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture, which was the site of the March 11, 2011 earthquake that involved causing the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

While the Games are centered in Tokyo, about 250 kilometers (160 miles) southwest, several events are being held in the northeastern part of Japan as part of a government effort to promote and stimulate regional reconstruction. After nearly a decade, the area is still rebuilding in the area.

Olympic stadiums in the region:

Azuma Stadium in Fukushima City will host the opening round of baseball and softball matches (capacity: 30,000) Miyagi Stadium, northeast of Sendai, will host Olympic football matches (Capacity: 49133) Kashima Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture will host Olympic football matches (Capacity: 30,000) )

The J-Village National Football Training Center in Fukushima has also not been affected, as the Olympic torch relay is due to start on March 25. The organizing committee symbolically started the relay in Fukushima due to the disaster that occurred there in 2011.

Japanese officials said this week that “there is no concern about a tsunami causing damage” and “no anomalies” at the Daiichi plant, although inspections continue.

Japan is one of the world’s most seismically active regions, accounting for about 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or more.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Tokyo and left nearly 850,000 families without electricity in northern Japan. The 2011 earthquake had a magnitude of 9.0. All earthquakes above 7.0 are considered “major earthquakes” that can cause “significant damage”, according to the Seismology Group at Michigan University of Technology. There are an estimated 20 of these earthquakes globally every year

The Richter scale, used to calculate the magnitude of earthquakes, works in forces. This means that an earthquake of magnitude 9.0 on the Richter scale is about 50 times larger than an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 and about 355 times, depending on the energy release.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which has already been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to open on July 23.

Opening Ceremony: Friday July 23, 2021 Swimming in the pool: Saturday July 24 (evening) – Sunday August 1 (morning), 2021 Open water swimming: Wednesday August 4 – Thursday August 5, 2021 Artistic swimming: Monday August 2 – Saturday August 7, 2021 Diving: Sunday July 25 – Saturday August 7, 2021 Water polo: Saturday July 24 – Sunday August 8, 2021

