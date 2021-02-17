The blockade could be eased early, says a scientific adviser to BBC News in the UK





The success of the vaccination program has made it possible to study the earlier removal of Covid restrictions, according to one of the government’s scientific advisers. Professor Mark Woolhouse told the Westminster Parliamentary Committee that there were reasons to be more optimistic because there was more confidence in last year’s scientific data. But other government advisers gave a much more cautious note. And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is proposing “data not dates” that will “go in phases”. Meanwhile, in the first such test in the world, dozens of young and healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 will undergo coronavirus in a safe and controlled environment. The study will begin in the UK after approval by the clinical trial ethics body. Scientists hope it will give them a deeper understanding of the virus. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten health editor Hugh Pym, medical editor Fergus Walsh and editor Vicki Young. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source