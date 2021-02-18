‘Last European dictatorship’ – police attack journalists’ homes





Since last summer, Belarusian authorities have arrested several journalists to report on protests against President Alexander Lukashenko again. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

In the last 24 hours alone, police have searched the homes of 20 journalists and today the trial continued against two female journalists, appearing in a cage in court. In the last of our series of reports in Belarus called the last European dictatorship, she spoke to the husband of one of the journalists on trial by our team. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source