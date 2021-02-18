A former employee admits to breaching privileges





SAN JOSE – A former contract manager at Earthquakes Stadium pleaded guilty to sabotaging the site’s franchise system on opening day last year, leaving thousands of San Jose Earthquakes fans unable to purchase food and causing a loss of about $ 270,000 to the former employer, according to prosecutors. Federal Public.

Salvatore A. La Rosa, 41, of San Jose filed their petition Wednesday pursuant to an agreement reached with the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

On pronouncement of the verdict scheduled for May 19, La Rosa faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $ 25,000 fine plus compensation, for allegedly causing the intentional damage of a protected computer. It is currently free to bond.

The motive of the crime was not disclosed. But La Rosa’s looming conviction comes after an FBI investigation found that opening day, February 29, 2020, was nearly two months after he was dismissed from a management position at Philadelphia-based company Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, which franchises the stadium.

According to investigation and prosecutors, La Rosa accessed Spectra’s account at Bypass Mobile, a company based in Austin, Texas that provides an online listing and payment apps for stadiums, and “software, information, codes, and commands carried” to delete the menu and payment options for the stadium, which closed all Passenger lounges 204.

The inability to process regular sales and credit card transactions caused chaos for franchise workers and fans on the field that day. Employees had to write orders manually and use calculators to make cash sales, which led to delays, lost sales and customer anger, according to the plaintiffs.

In an effort to maintain the goodwill of the fan base, Spectra offered free food and drinks to club members, and in one match a week later, it offered 50% discounts on all franchises. The costs of opening day losses and giveaways either at that time or in the next match are included in the claimed loss amount.

