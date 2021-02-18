The Conservative MP forgets that the impact of mental health in prison is not forgotten





Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker has become a scathing critique of the government’s cuts to England. The minister considers that mental health is not as important as physical health. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He told Channel 4 News last week that thousands of people have written about sharing their struggles since he created the topic of the Commons this year. We went to his hometown of Hertfordshire, Broxbourne, to talk about his campaign. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source