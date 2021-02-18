Protests are growing in Myanmar after a military coup





Protesters in Myanmar have staged the largest protest against the seizure of military power.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Yangon and in towns and cities across the country to face military threats. Channel 4 News has spent a day with a young pro-democracy activist in Yangon, despite being born into an army family himself, who is constantly refusing control over the military and demanding that the army be removed from politics forever.



