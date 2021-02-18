Board members met after the Handforth Zoom argument went viral





Earlier this month it was unlikely that a political hero emerged after the malfunctioning of Handforth Parish Council went viral. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Hundreds of thousands of people watched images of nonsensical officer Jackie Weaver as elected councilors at an extreme planning meeting. Tonight, the Handforth parish committee is reconvening and we are in the town of Cheshire. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source