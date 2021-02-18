Iran – Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, IRNA, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash dated February 18, 2021) – Iran (Islamic Republic of)





Iran

The original width of the earthquake 5.6 m at a depth of 10 km occurred in the mountains Zagros (southwest Iran) on February 18 at 18.35 UTC (22.05 local time). The epicenter of the earthquake was about 9 kilometers southwest of Sisakht and 25 kilometers northwest of Yasuj (Kogelweh and Boyer Ahmed district). Expose up to 21,000 people to strong vibration and 44,000 to moderate vibration. According to media reports, at least 44 people were injured in the provinces of Isfahan, Kohgiloye and Boyer Ahmed. Damage to buildings and roads has been reported. Sisakht sustained the majority of injuries and damages, and Yasuj was subjected to power and water cuts. According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), seven Red Crescent assessment teams, medical teams and road repair teams have deployed in Sisakht. Teams of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the National Emergency Organization have also deployed in the affected areas.

