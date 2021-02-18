Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70. That’s why it was so important





Rush Limbaugh, a conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as a talkative radio king to shape Republican Party and nation politics, died Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 70 years old. Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement Wednesday on her radio show. “As many of you know, losing a loved one is incredibly difficult, even more so when a loved one is bigger than life,” he said. “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.” Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh continued to organize his show while undergoing treatment, and told the audience that he was still hopeful he would defeat the disease. A pioneer of AM talk radio, Limbaugh has been running an internationally syndicated program of The Rush Limbaugh Show for 32 years, with millions of loyal listeners, becoming a partisan force and polarizing figure in American politics. In many ways, his radio show was like the big bang of the conservative media universe. The film “TheRush Limbaugh Show” introduced the political format of talk radio and ushered in a generation of conservative infotainment. Using his large-scale platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, even though he often wandered in conspiracy waters and sparked a debate to get hateful comments about gender and race. Throughout his career, Limbaugh started a few fires with his comments. Limbaugh apologized conditionally after plaintiff Michael J. Fox complained of excessive Parkinson’s disease and apologized when he insulted law school student Sandra Fluke. He constantly attacked President Barack Obama, the flames of birtherism erupted, Obama was born outside the United States, and therefore had no discredited idea of ​​his right to be president. And, in recent years, he has been plotting conspiracy theories in a “deep state,” giving coverage to President Donald Trump, who he told as a friend. Recently, Limbaugh appeared to support some form of political violence immediately after the January 6 uprising in the U.S. Capitol. He also caused a backlash in the early days of the pandemic when he dismissed the coronavirus as a “common cold” and defended members of the mainstream press as “armed” to pity Trump and damage his chances of re-election. Missive Limbaugh was a classic who created a career to express distrust of the established press order and called himself “Anchorman of America.” Although Trump and the rest of the political figures he supported over the years benefited him from promoting conspiracy theories and selling misinformation, Limbaugh acknowledged the weight of his words in a 2008 interview with The New York Times. “I take the responsibility that comes with my show very seriously,” he told the Limbaugh newspaper. “I want to convince people with ideas. I don’t walk around thinking in my power. But in my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement.” Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born on Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Rush Hudson Limbaugh Jr. and Mildred Carolyn Limbaugh. Father Limbaugh Jr. he was a prominent Republican activist. Limbaugh’s younger brother, David Limbaugh, is a lawyer and conservative commentator. From a young age, Limbaugh was interested in a career in radio. At the age of 16, Limbaugh enrolled in a summer course on radio engineering and earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. He soon got a job on local radio. Limbaugh’s father asked him to go to college, but Limbaugh had little interest. “I expected my father to be a professional man,” Limbaugh told The Times. “The problem was, I hated school. I hated being told what to do. Boy Scouts never got a single badge of merit. My grades at school were horrible. I didn’t want to be there. I just didn’t want to. Be on the radio.” Limbaugh eventually stayed at Southeast Missouri State University before leaving for a year. He made an effort to find a stable career in radio, working at various stations, among the top 40 DJs. Limbaugh also struggled in his personal life because he divorced two women within 10 years. Things changed when he moved to Sacramento, California in 1984 to work at KFBK-AM. From then on, Limbaugh developed “The Rush Limbaugh Show”. He was successful, scoring well and gaining the attention of former ABC Radio head Ed McLaughlin. In 1988, when Limbaugh’s session was syndicated nationally, he moved to New York to broadcast from the WABC. #CNNBusiness #BrianStelter #New.



source