Living with Covid for a year





The government has reported more than £ 18m worth of research into the “long covid” today, and it may not come soon enough for those with long-term effects of the virus. About one in ten people with covid continue to have symptoms after 12 weeks. There are some who have had symptoms for almost a year – many unable to work, others, even children, who have to use a wheelchair. We ask them when and if their loved ones will get better with their family. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

