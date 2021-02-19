About Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for the economic recovery of the thief and the rooting of inequalities





It has been a tough week for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as the spread of vaccines gives Boris Johnson a boost in opinion polls. Some Labor say their leader is not attacking the government’s handling of the pandemic and Brexit. And it’s not that the Korbynists are upset that they demand more vision and struggle. He explained his Labor vision for Britain after Covid. We sat down with Sir Keir Starmer at the Labor headquarters, and began by wondering if this discourse had been re-launched after the last criticism. .



source