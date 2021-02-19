The names of the 185 people who died in the February 2011 earthquake are to be recited at the 10th anniversary ceremony





Dean Williams / Stuff

The Canterbury National Earthquake Monument stretches along the River Avon. (File photo)

The names of 185 people killed in the Christchurch earthquake of February 2011 will be read aloud at the 10th anniversary ceremony.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend an event on the banks of the Avon River on Monday to remember the dead and wounded and acknowledge the devastation the earthquake wrought on the city.

Speakers will include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dam Patsy Reddy, while a letter will be delivered from former Mayor Bob Parker, who led the city in the initial recovery process.

Mass will be held at the Oi Manawa Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial, a marble wall bearing the names of those who have gone missing.

Christchurch Mayor Lian Dalziel and Professor Maan Al-Kisi, a member of the Committee of the Earthquake Families Fund who lost his wife in the collapse of the CTV Building, will deliver words of welcome into the service.

The names of those who died will then be read out by first responders and community members. This is followed by a minute of silence at 12.51 pm at the time of the earthquake.

Those wishing to attend the memorial service should make their way to the corner of Montreal Street and Cambridge Terrace before the start time at 12:30 p.m., city council says.

The service will also be running on a large screen opposite the memorial wall and streamed live over the Internet.

Some roads will be closed to service. Montreal Street, between Tuam St and Cambridge Tce, will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm. Cambridge Tce will also be closed, between Montreal St and Cashel St.

The Memorial Wall will be closed from midday until the end of the service.

