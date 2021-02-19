An engineering company video highlighting the magnitude of the Canterbury damaging earthquakes





Engineering firm Tonkin + Taylor has released a video highlighting the extent of the damage from the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes in Canterbury.

On February 22, 2011, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of central Christchurch, devastating the city and killing 185 people, including 115 in the CTV Building. This followed another massive earthquake – a magnitude 7.1 shake – at 4.35 am on September 4, 2010.

About 70 percent of the buildings in central Christchurch were demolished, more than 1,000 kilometers of urban roads had to be rebuilt, 16,000 homes were primarily damaged, and about 8,000 Canterbury families were permanently displaced, according to information from Tonkin + Taylor.

John Kirk Anderson / Staff

Rescue efforts at the CTV Building in Christchurch after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

The environmental and engineering consulting firm coordinated hundreds of engineers and land damage assessors to determine the extent of the damage.

Tonkin Taylor / supplied

John Levis, a geotechnical engineer Tonkin and Taylor, says Canterbury residents “had a wonderful situation” after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

About 400 engineers, geologists, and land damage assessors have visited more than 100,000 properties and have captured more than a million photos of housing damage and infrastructure.

Geotechnical engineer and project leader John Leaves said the company reluctantly released a video gathering some of the images, in which they believed the lessons their work had discovered could help deal with future disasters.

“It was a really tough decision for us because we knew it was going to be difficult for some people [to see]But we think that was the right thing to do for the engineering and scientific community, so that we can learn as much as possible. “

Things

A car fell into a crater in Baker Street, New Brighton, after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

Tonkin + Taylor believes that about 900,000 tons of liquefaction projectiles (sediment) rose to the Earth’s surface during the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, especially the February 2011 earthquakes.

This volume of liquefaction is “completely unprecedented,” Leves said, leading many in the global scientific community to refer to the Canterbury earthquakes as “major geotechnical earthquakes”.

“The liquefaction that occurred in Christchurch … was fundamentally the most widespread area of ​​liquefaction in an urban environment in human history.”

John Kirk Anderson / Staff

People gather in Latimer Square after the February 22, 2011 earthquake.

His company’s project, while aiding for insurance purposes, has also helped inform radical changes in the way the scientific and engineering communities have dealt with monetization.

“The information from Christchurch has turned the world’s understanding of the Liquor on its head, so a lot of the standards and engineering tools we use these days in New Zealand and internationally have changed dramatically.

“We knew we had to learn from the events that happened … [so] We can design more flexible communities because you don’t want to [others] To go beyond what the people of Christchurch had to go through. “

Leaves told how Cantabrian residents dealt with the shock of the earthquakes that still lingered with him to this day.

“We visited about 100,000 properties and there was no major accident where our engineers were mistreated or anything negative happened to them – this is from individuals who have been under great pressure. The people of Canterbury had an amazing situation.”

A memorial service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the February 22 earthquake will be held on Monday, and a free concert themed Bik Runga will be held in the Botanical Gardens on February 28.

