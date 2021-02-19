Can the 2015 Iran nuclear deal be saved? – BBC Newsnight





While talks on the knife are taking place, the future of Iran’s nuclear deal is in balance. But can it be recovered? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The foreign ministers and top diplomats of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are conducting key talks to discuss the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal milestone. The 2015 agreement sought to limit Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for which sanctions were eased. Under the agreement, Iran agreed not to produce uranium metal or to conduct research and development on uranium metallurgy for 15 years. Former President Donald Trump, however, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, and led Iran to withdraw some of its commitments. It reports on Mark Urban editor Mark Urban. #BBC #BBCNews #Newsnight.



source