



A forensic expert in Nottingham has testified that the interim service involved her boyfriend who made a significant contribution to the murder of the woman.

Janet Scott was murdered in 2018 by Simon Mellors after serving a life sentence for the murder of her previous partner. Although he was without a license, his probation officer did not tell police he was harassing Janet Scott after the relationship ended. The foreman said the direct responsibility for his death lay solely with the Mellors, but the Justice Department has apologized for the missed options.



