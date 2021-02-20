Texas Senator Ted Cruz has apologized for his trip to Mexico during the weather crisis





Imagine that your state is in a state of emergency – freezing temperatures cut off energy and water supplies to millions of people.

If you're a senator, this isn't the perfect time to go out on a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico. Ted Cruz apologized for making that trip, knowing it was a "mistake". The Republican is getting angry not only for going abroad, but for apparently leaving the family puddle behind.



