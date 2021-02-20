Boris Johnson is committed to delivering surplus Covid vaccines in the UK to the poorest countries





Boris Johnson told world leaders at the G7 virtual summit that it "makes no sense" if they don't help get "whole world" protection in countries that include their populations.

The Prime Minister pledged to donate most of the UK's surplus vaccines to the poorest countries and called for more funding for Covax's global vaccine supply plan. But China is stealing a march against western countries by vaccinating the developing world.



