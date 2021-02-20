The Supreme Court says Uber drivers should be treated as non-self-employed





The Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers should be treated as employees, not self-employed contractors, in a ruling that could have major consequences for the concert economy. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Thousands of drivers may now be entitled to compensation for a minimum wage and holiday pay. As union leaders called it a victory of “ordinary dignity,” Uber stressed that the ruling applied only to a few drivers, and has since made significant changes to its business model. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source