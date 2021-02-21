Experts warn that more than 80% of Patna’s buildings are not earthquake resistant





Experts said that more than 80% of buildings in Patna are not earthquake-proof, and warned that they may not withstand a major earthquake in the future, causing heavy losses in lives and infrastructure.

The state capital of Bihar is one of the most earthquake-prone cities according to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), Indian Meteorology Department (IMD). Patna falls under the fourth region, classified as a severe region by the NCS.

With the last reported attack on February 15th, the city is receiving aftershocks most of the times the earthquake strikes the border areas between India and Nepal. On August 21, 1988, when a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal near the Indian border, the entire north of Bihar including Patna was shaken for 15 seconds and the tremors left behind cracks in thousands of buildings including the old municipality building in the capital.

In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the capital in April, followed by another 7.3-magnitude earthquake in May, although its epicenter was in Nepal. These earthquakes destroyed many of the old buildings in the city.

Bihar Building Byelaws 2014 has guidelines to make new construction earthquake-resilient, the state government decided to identify weaknesses in old buildings and improve their strength through retrofitting.

“However, a few government buildings were not covered under this program,” said Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Secretary General of the Bihar Engineering Services Consortium and the former Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.

He added that the plan aims first to address problems related to important and overcrowded buildings such as government offices, hospitals and schools.

“A large part of the state’s capital has yet to undergo this infrastructure transformation. Work in this direction has been slow-moving.” Even for new constructions, people tend to ignore instructions. He added that the buildings continue to appear randomly.

“People fail to realize that the state is a seismically active region, and while eight regions fall under Zone V, which is a very severe seismic zone, 24 counties including Patna fall under Zone IV – the Severe Zone. Although it is difficult to determine when and where the next earthquake will strike, scientists say that large earthquakes are inevitable.

The former BSDMA official said that since no major Himalayan earthquake occurred after the 8.5 magnitude Nepal earthquake in 1934, when many areas including Munger, Setamarahi, Madhubani and Darpanga were destroyed, the next major earthquake could not be in the near future. Excluded. He said, “This long gap is an indication of another earthquake of the same size in the coming years, and if it does happen, there will be great loss of life and property.”

“The most unfortunate part is that people tend to flout the standards required for earthquake-resistant constructions despite their exposure to earthquakes. Visit colonial interior areas such as Kankarbagh, Postal Park, Chandmari Road, Saidpur and Lohanipur,” said Atul Aditya Pandey, head of the geology department at Patna University. In the city, you will find buildings that were constructed without leaving a minimum of space. “

Read also: One nation, one rate: Nitesh Kumar pays for uniform energy rates for all states

PK Mishra, Senior (Technical) Adviser, Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, said BSDMA is working hard to improve things in the state. “It is difficult to make all buildings in the city earthquake proof. Until then, BSDMA provides technical support to various government departments to deal with vulnerability assessment and retrofit work.” He said that training sessions for engineers lasted four days in 36 districts of the state.

Mishra added that construction workers have also been trained. He said, “It is the most important component of the entire effort to create earthquake-resistant buildings, and the method was explained during seven-day training sessions.” Of the 534 buildings in the state, training sessions have been held in 500 blocks. “

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos